Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goku & Vegeta Deck Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Starter Deck releasing alongside of Critical Blow featuring a Goku & Vegeta Deck Leader.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at some of those new Starter Deck cards released along with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The newly revealed cards above will head up Starter Deck 23. They include:

The Starter Deck Leader: Son Goku & Vegeta // SSB Vegito, Shining Warrior

Final Kamehameha

These cards take inspiration from the Future Trunks Saga, which saw Goku and Vegeta fuse into Vegito for the first time since the Buu Saga. Through this fusion, we were able to see what it looks like when Vegito uses God Ki and ascends to Super Saiyan Blue.

This Starter Deck will release in September along with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. It contains 51 Deck Cards, which are all reprints, and seven new cards, all of them themed to the Future Trunks Saga. Those who pick up this deck also get a Play Sheet and Rule Manual.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

