Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Hyperbolic Time Chamber

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more cards from the newly released Wild Resurgence featuring SS Goku & the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today's card reveals from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence are more from the Green-colored section of the expansion. This section focuses on The Cell Games. We have Hyperbolic Time Chamber to the left and SS Goku, Showing the Results of Training to the right. These cards are tied not only to each other but also to the Gohan cards that we have seen in the other previews shown here at Bleeding Cool in the past few days. The Hyperbolic Time Chamber is where Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Trunks, and Piccolo went to train in preparation for the Cell Games, allowing them to ascend to new levels of power they could previously only imagine.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

