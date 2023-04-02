Dragon Ball Super Shows Power Absorbed Collector Booster: Cooler SCR This box of Dragon Ball Super Card Game just came out, but it is so rare that the secondary market value is over $500.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at a special version of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed that was released alongside the main set. It includes Alternate Art versions of the cards from the set that are much, much harder to come by.

The first card that we are showing from the Power Absorbed Collector's Booster is an Alternate Art of the Golden Cooler, Radiant Pride SCR. I've included the original artwork of the standard Secret Rare from the set to showcase the difference. The Collector's Boosters are very hard to come by and currently go for a price of $579.00 in the secondary market, which is making it so these SCRs, which are rare within these hyper rare boxes are going to be far more difficult to pull than standard SCRs. And we thought Bandai would never be able to equal the God Rares.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.