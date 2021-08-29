Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – A New Power Awakens Set Is Coming To Switch

Bandai Namco revealed this past week that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – A New Power Awakens Set will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. If you're not entirely familiar with this new set, this is basically the game that we all know and love from early 2020, now released with all of the DLC content that was included over time. So you'll have a chance to relive almost the entire DBZ saga with Goku and everyone else you'll know from the anime series, complete in one single package for the Nintendo Switch. The game is currently set to be launched on September 24th, 2021, as a digital release, no word if a physical one will be on the way yet. You can check out the trailer below as we'll see the game in about a month.

Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe. Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time! Play through iconic DBZ battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefi elds with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge! Don't just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters. Includes "A New Power Awakens Set" which contains New Power Awakens Part 1 and New Power Awakens Part 2 DLCs!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot – Gameplay & New Features Trailer (https://youtu.be/3oeNXPgnTt8)