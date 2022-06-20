Dragonite Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

The Pokémon TCG Crossover Event is now live in Pokémon GO. Right now, many of the raids happening feature species that appear in the upcoming TCG expansion based on the game that will be released on July 1st. This includes Dragonite in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Dragonite and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Dragonite Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dragonite counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Shadow Porygon (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dragonite with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Avalugg (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Porygon-Z (Hidden Power Ice, Blizzard)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Icicle Spear)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

You can do it alone! Taking advantage of Dragonite's double weakness to Ice-types is the key. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, because Dragonite is an evolved form, I recommend using Pinap Berries for the first few throws in an attempt to earn extra Dratini Candy.

Shiny Odds

Dragonite cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Dragonite in Pokémon GO, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Dratini to its final stage.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!