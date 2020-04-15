DreamHack Launches Northern League Of Legends Championship

DreamHack announced they will be launching the new Northern League Of Legends Championship (NLC) along with Riot Games. The league will operate out of Europe, supported by a new competitive ecosystem in Telia Esports Series. TES is expanding from Finland to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden, which features national leagues and DreamHack-operated UKLC in the UK and Ireland. According to the info they released, the inaugural season of NLC will kick off in June 2020, and will be played completely online. The season finals will take place on August 7th-8th at DreamHack Summer in Jönköping, Sweden. Twelve esports teams will participate in the NLC, including ENCE, Nordavind, Singularity, Barrage, BT Excel, Fnatic Rising. They will compete for at least 1 million SEK per season being awarded to teams and players. Here's a few quotes about the new league from both companies.

"DreamHack has been the leading esports organizer in the Nordics for a very long time and we are very excited to partner up with Riot on a long term basis to create a more stable ecosystem for players, fans, and teams around League of Legends," said Michael Van Driel, Chief Product Officer at DreamHack, "In partnership with 12 top team organizations from all of the different countries here, the NLC we believe is going to be the best regional esports competition out there."

"We have been working hard with DreamHack and Telia to really create something special for the Nordics' best League of Legends players. There is now a much clearer path from the amateur leagues through to professional level and we're excited to see what the talent here can do on the big stage," said Mo Fadl, Head of Publishing Nordics, Riot Games.

It will be interesting to see if this new league can help fill a little bit of the void that people have been feeling when it comes to esports lately. The coronavirus has forced many people to change tactics of how they'd normally approach the system, so we'll see if a completely online system with a new league will work to bring in viewers.