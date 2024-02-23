Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Dungeons Of Hinterberg, Microbird Games

Dungeons Of Hinterberg Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Curve Games dropped a brand new gameplay trailer for their new title Dungeons Of Hinterberg during IGN Fan Fest 2024 earlier today.

Article Summary Curve Games presents a new trailer for 'Dungeons Of Hinterberg' at IGN Fan Fest 2024.

Extended gameplay reveals RPG and social sim elements in the Austrian Alps setting.

Players experience adventures as Luisa, tackling dungeons with magic and swordplay.

Interact with in-game characters to strengthen skills and unravel Hinterberg's mysteries.

Indie game developer Microbird Games and publisher Curve Games recently revealed an extended gameplay video for the title Dungeons Of Hinterberg. The trailer was released during IGN Fan Fest 2024 and showed off more aspects of the game's mechanics in this action RPG and social sim that has been set in the Austrian Alps. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released sometime in Q3 2024.

Dungeons Of Hinterberg

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out… Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There's no shortage of places to discover while you're out looking for your next dungeon!

Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block! Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg's dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them! Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, but others are just here for excitement and selfies. But good relationships don't just make your stay more memorable – they're the key to becoming a better slayer!

