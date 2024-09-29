Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty Releases First Official Promo Trailer

After having been announced a few weeks ago, NetEase Games has released the first promo trailer for the basketball title Dunk City Dynasty

NBA-licensed game features streetball with stars like Curry, Durant, Harden, and more.

Fast-paced 11-point games and 3-minute rounds for addictive, on-the-go streetball action.

Customize courts, design sneakers, and build your dream team in Dynasty Mode.

NetEase Games has released the first official promo trailer for Dunk City Dynasty, as the game is still on track to be released sometime in Q1 2025. The trailer is basically just an animated promo showing off the NBA-licensed title with a bunch of the stars in the game having interactions and chilling in this weird world they live in, where they all compete in 3v3 basketball. Enjoy the trailer, as we're still waiting for them to give us a launch date But hey, at least you can pre-register on either iOS or Android.

Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty's 11-point match system and 3-minute rounds allow for addictive on-the-go streetball gameplay, while numerous features like Dynasty Mode let players build their superstar dream line-up and strategize. Customization is the name of the game when designing sneakers and home courts, mixing and matching player styles, and creating clubs and stadiums with friends! Ahead of the Closed Alpha, Dunk City Dynasty will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany, from August 21-25, and visitors will be able to get their hands on some premium goodies! Visit the NetEase Games booth in Hall 6, Stand A050, to claim exclusive Dunk City Dynasty basketballs, wristbands, towels, and more! Stars from across the globe have received an invite to Basketball City, and what began as a curiosity turned into the ultimate faceoff!

The First NBPA-Licensed Streetball Game: Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more!

Experience the first Streetball Mobile Game licensed by the National Basketball Players Association as you choose, upgrade, and customize a wide selection of Basketball superstars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George, Luka Dončić, and more! Hoop with Friends Anytime and Anywhere: Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory.

Quick matchmaking and instant battles allow you to team up with friends or challenge them in exciting streetball matches. Join forces in the League system, create Stadiums with friends, and battle side-by-side for victory and glory. Fast-paced 11-Point Games: The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere!

The exhilarating 11-point game mode keeps you on edge. Each round lasts 3 minutes, allowing you to hop into and out of the court anytime, anywhere! Take Charge as a Coach and Own the Court: Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty!

Break barriers in Dynasty Mode by building your dream lineup, setting tactics, and making real-time manual adjustments. It's time to build your street dynasty! Customize Your Home Court and Design Sneakers: Design your dream court with a wide array of components. From classic setups to mix-and-match styles – you set the trend! Let your style shine with original costumes and custom kicks. Unlock eight slots for ultimate customization and trade your unique designs for bragging rights and profit!

