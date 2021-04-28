Duraludon & Raihan Arrive In Pokémon Masters EX

DeNA Co., LLtd. has announced a new series of updates for Pokémon Masters EX, including a new sync pair coming to the game: Gym Leader Raihan from Galar and his partner Pokémon, the Steel/Dragon-type Duraludon. Let's get into the detais.

Here's everything coming to Pokémon Masters EX:

Raihan & Duraludon are now available to add to your team through the sync pair spotlight scout. They will be here until May 30 at 10:59 PM Pacific as a Steel-type strike sync pair. They wi boast a passive skill that boosts Attack and SP. Attack as soon as they join a battle. What might nerf them a bit, though, is that Duraludon's Steal Beam attack will come with recoil damage.

Pokémon Masters EX showed off the new pair in this trailer. The trailer shows this new sync pair facing off with the Galarian Champion, Leon, and his powerful Charizard. Bringing a Steel-type against a Charizard? Bold move, Raihan!

The Eternal Rivals event kicks off now and will be available until May 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story. This one is all about beating the champion Leon. Players will be tasked with completing time trails, training with other Pokémon trainers from Galar (including Raihan) to earn points.

Log-In bonus: As a tie-in to the release of the Steel-type Sync Pair of Raihan & Duraludon, any player who logs into the game before May 13th at 10:59 PM Pacific will unlock a reward of 3,000 Gems. Players can unlock even more gems (1,500 Gems to be exact) by logging in every day from now until May 12 at 10:59 PM Pacific.

Level Cap: The Level Cap has been increased to 135, allowing players to increase the level of any sync pair to 135.

That covers it. Best of luck to all those hoping to complete the Eternal Rivals event in Pokémon Masters EX.