Dying Light 2: Stay Human Brings Winter Back For An Event

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has launched their annual Winter Tales event, as Gifts From Above 2025 is underway with free and paid content

Complete Baka's special bounties, collect Candies, and earn seasonal weapons, gear, and a Santa Airdrop.

Weekly community goals challenge players to defeat enemy types for exclusive weapons and themed ornaments.

New Evolving Bundle debuts, letting players unlock evolving weapons, outfits, and gear by completing quests.

Techland has launched a new event in Dying Light 2: Stay Human, as winter returns to the world with the latest Winter Tales event: Gifts from Above 2025. Players will see several new items and events in the game over the next few weeks, as the zombies have been drenched in snow, along with everything else that will keep you alive in the dead cold. We have the finer details here about the free and paid content available now.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Gifts from Above 2025

Baka is back in the Villedor with a set of new bounties for players to complete. Progressing with him will unlock items in his shop based on the level players are at. These items can be bought with Candies collected from killing seasonal zombie enemies – including Naughty Biters, Naughty Bolters, Naughty Virals, Uncle Snow, and Ice Spitters. Players who gather enough Reputation Points by completing bounties will be able to receive a letter to Santa from Baka. Sending a letter will trigger the special Airdrop. These encounters are defended by the strongest enemies, but also provide the most valuable loot, including seasonal weapons and gear pieces.

Players can also take part in weekly community goals to unlock even more rare rewards. Each week focuses on defeating a specific seasonal enemy type, and reaching the milestone grants themed weapons and charms:

December 18 – December 23 – Week 1: Kill Naughty Biters – rewards include the Glacier Shank Knife and Snow Season Ornament Charm

Kill Naughty Biters – rewards include the Glacier Shank Knife and Snow Season Ornament Charm December 23 – December 30 – Week 2: Kill Naughty Virals – rewards include the Guiding Star Mace and Gift Season Ornament Charm.

Kill Naughty Virals – rewards include the Guiding Star Mace and Gift Season Ornament Charm. December 30 – January 8 – Week 3: Kill Uncle Snow – rewards include the Fractal Frost Axe and New Year's Ornament Charm.

Additionally Winter Update introduces a new type of bundle to our in-game store: The Evolving Bundle. These bundles include weapons, cosmetic items and an outfit that evolve to their more exclusive versions as players complete quests and challenges attached to them. The first bundle of that kind is the Night Wolf Evolving Bundle, which evolves into the Crimson Werewolf set as players progress through a four-part questline. This way players can acquire two versions of a powerful rifle, an outfit, six gear pieces, and a paraglider skin. The bundle also contains the Wolf's Claws melee weapon and an exclusive grappling hook variant.

