Dying Light: The Beast Wants You To Meet Bober the Beaver

Dying Light: The Beast is ramping up some of the revealed, as they're starting with your favorite woodsy mascot, Bober the Beaver

Article Summary Dying Light: The Beast introduces Bober the Beaver, Castor Woods' lovable new mascot.

Players will spot beaver-themed details and forest ranger trucks throughout the game world.

Castor Woods takes its name from the scientific term for beaver, reflecting the region's lore.

Expect hidden secrets, nature-filled adventures, and a playful welcome from Bober in August's release.

Techland is kicking off the promotion for Dying Light: The Beast in the cutest way possible, as they have introduced players to Bober the Beaver, the mascot for the nature reserve. Without giving too much away, Castor Woods is a nearby location in the new game, as you'll see references to beavers all over the place, as well as catch many of the park ranger trucks and forest tips all across the area. Enjoy the video and intro from Bober himself here, as the game comes out on August 21, 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast – Bober the Beaver

Right now, vacation season's in full swing, and you're probably thinkin', "Oh man, it's so hot now, and it's been so long since I had some time off. I wish I was relaxing somewhere nice, with fresh air, luscious nature… and maybe even a cool beaver nearby." Well, we've got all that and more! I know, I know… you need convincing. So here's a brand new commercial that I filmed, all by myself! You see? Castor Woods isn't just a destination, it's the vacation of a LIFETIME.

Yes, this place has its…charm. It's full of surprises with a lot to discover, and a few secrets just under the surface to keep things exciting! But, you might be curious about what kind of connection beavers have with "Castor Woods". Well, let me tell you, it's right in the name! Did you know that "Castor" is actually the scientific name for beaver? That's right! Castor Woods literally means "Beaver Woods," and you'll quickly see why when you visit! A small hint: beavers once saved the valley from a great flood by building a huge dam, and ever since then, they've become an official symbol of the region.

As for myself, I'm Castor Woods' favorite mascot, and it's my absolute passion to make sure every single visitor receives a warm welcome and feels right at home. I truly love this place, and I will personally make sure your trip will be the best it can be!

