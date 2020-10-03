EA Sports Is Bringing The Classic NHL 94 Back With NHL 21

EA Sports are about to make a lot of hockey fans really happy as they are bringing back NHL 94 with their latest game NHL 21. Considered to be one of the all-time classic hockey video games, NHL 94 was a breakout hit sports title for Electronic Arts at that time. The SEGA Genesis version is hailed as one of the best titles on the console as the gameplay flows very well, the graphics were phenomenal for the time as they matched pace with the action, and it's just a great game, in general, to play if you're looking for anything retro and sports.

Well, EA Sports is bringing the game back as they revealed today that the retro hockey title is now available as a pre-order bonus for NHL 21 on modern-day consoles. This game will be available as an incentive through October 16th, giving you two weeks' time to pre-order the game and snag the free download. You can see how the game looks here and in a couple of videos below as the controls are matched up to modern-day consoles.

While this is cool to see, there are a couple of drawbacks. First, it's not the original ROM. Those of you hoping to play as the Quebec Nordiques or the Hartford Whalers are out of luck as those teams have been replaced with their modern-day counterparts (the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche, respectfully), and all of the modern teams that have been added after are included in the mix. So it's a modern-day roster in an old-school format. Might be disappointing to some, but hockey fans of today will probably be stoked. NHL 21 will be released on October 16th, 2020.