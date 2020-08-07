Elgyem Enters Pokémon GO Today For Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week

Today marks the introduction of a new Pokémon into Pokémon GO. Elgyem, a Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region, will debut at 1PM Pacific today with the Ultra Unlock: Enigma Week event. Here's everything you need to know about Elgyem and its evolution, Beheeyem.

Elgyem is an extraterrestrial Pokémon from Generation Five, with Pokédex entries in the main game series that tie it to a UFO crashing in the desert 50 years ago. Other entries state that this creature has the ability to psychically squeeze the brain of its opponents, giving them an unbearable headache. Even with this lore, Elgyem itself is a fun Pokémon to collect, but it won't be an especially powerful fighter in either Raids or GO Battle League. It evolves into the more powerful Beheeyem, though, and has a surprisingly diverse moveset of Confusion or the Ghost-type move Astonish as its Quick moves, with these three Charged attacks:

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Though it remains to be seen how effective Beheeyem will end up being in Ultra League, the presence of the Ghost/Dragon-type Giratina in this league may pose an issue for this alien Pokémon. As a pure Psychic-type, Beheeyem will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types, while Fighting-types and other Psychics will deal "Not Very Effective" damage to it.

Whether or not Elgyem and Beheeyem will have their place in either the current GO Battle League meta or future Type-specific cups (remember, there will be a Flying Cup later this month), these new Pokémon have great designs. Their release brings the Unova PokéDex closer to completion ahead of speculation that the next generation of Pokémon, including creatures from the Kalos region, will debut soon. The past few releases of Unova Pokémon, such as Gothita and Solosis, have seen these new spawns become incredibly rare after their release event, so make sure to get your Elgyems caught while the catching is good.