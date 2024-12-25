Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, Nordcurrent Labs, River End Games

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream Releases Extended Gameplay Video

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream has an extended gameplay video out now, showing off more of the isometric narrative stealth game

Article Summary Watch the new Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream gameplay video showcasing its unique isometric stealth mechanics.

Experience the rich narrative in Eriksholm, an alternate 1900s world, through three intriguing characters.

Immerse yourself in Hanna's quest through a Nordic-inspired city as she uncovers her brother's mystery.

Master stealth, solve challenges, and outsmart foes in a story-driven adventure in Eriksholm’s dynamic world.

Developer River End Games and publisher Nordcurrent Labs recently dropped a brand new gameplay video for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream. The video provides a better look at the stealth mechanics you'll need to use throughout the entire game, as well as a better view of this alternate 1900s world with the rich cityscape of Eriksholm. You also get to see how the game's multiple protagonists ( Hanna, Alva, and Sebastian) can interact with their environments and evade (or incapacitate) those who mean them harm. Enjoy the video above as the game is being eyed for a 2025 release.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Experience an isometric, narrative-driven stealth game set in the stunning city of Eriksholm. When Hanna's brother, Herman, disappears and the police begin to pursue him, her search sets off a chain of catastrophic events that will alter not only their lives but also the destiny of the entire city. Join your allies, outsmart relentless enemies, and use your cunning to uncover the truth behind Herman's disappearance — where greater powers are at play than you ever imagined. Follow Hanna's adventure through the vibrant streets of Eriksholm, a sprawling Nordic city inspired by the elegance and grit of early 1900s Scandinavia. In this world, every shadow offers a hiding place, and every corner hides a new challenge. Allies and quick reflexes are your greatest tools as you unravel the city's secrets and outsmart your pursuers.

Join Hanna's adventure through Eriksholm on her quest to find her brother and uncover the mystery behind his disappearance. Venture into stunning landscapes in a gripping story where every second counts as Hanna strives to reunite her family. Switch between three unique characters, and utilize their unique abilities to access new areas, overcome various challenges and puzzles, and outsmart your enemies. Observe guard behaviors, use environmental cues, and find clever solutions to overcome obstacles. Scout environments carefully, use cover and stealth, and employ diversion tactics to evade detection. Explore the fictitious world of Eriksholm, a place of beauty, hardship, and adventure, heavily inspired by the Nordic cities of the 1900s.

