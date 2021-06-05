ESL & RiotPWR Partner Up To Create New Mobile Controller

The ESL announced they have partnered with RiotPWR to release their first mobile gaming controller specifically for esports use. Simply being called the ESL Controller, the design of it was created to help elevate the ability of whatever gamer picks this up, as it was made to be comfortable and adaptable to multiple titles that work better with a controller interface than just tapping the screen. Featuring a latency-free connection and console-quality controls that put it a step above other models. We don't have a price or a release date yet, only confirmation it will launch later this summer. You can read more about it here along with quotes from both companies on the partnership.

The ESL Controller is compatible with iOS and Android devices and allows pros to level up their gameplay with the highest quality mobile gaming controller on the market. The ESL Controller is wired for latency free gameplay and uses RiotPWR's pass through charging feature, which gives gamers the ability to play uninterrupted, as users can charge their device while playing over 1000 controller-compatible mobile games. The ESL Controller offers an unrivaled mobile gaming experience that brings a console feel to on-the-go gameplay. The console size controller is complete with a full range of buttons and triggers and outfitted with an 8-way DPad and L3R3 for ultimate control. There's an audio DAC and a headphone socket to provide latency free listening to audio plus a unique share feature so you can stream live with one press of a button.

"By launching the ESL Controller, we can confidently stand behind the gaming hardware we use in our mobile tournaments, fully knowing the best product is in the hands of our pros," said David Hiltscher, VP Fan Value Management at ESL Gaming. "Partnering with RiotPWR to create the ESL Controller made a lot of sense to both teams, we have worked together in the past and our company's values align on the quality and standards needed in competitive mobile gaming."

"We are excited to launch the ESL Controller and to collaborate with the amazing ESL team for their slate of upcoming tournaments" said Fraser Townley, President of RiotPWR. "Being able to offer a product that allows pro gamers to compete on the top level is an important aspect of tournament play and we are thrilled to get the best mobile gaming controllers into the hands of players."