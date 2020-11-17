Evercade Announces Worms Collection 1 Coming In 2021

Evercade has partnered up with Team17 to release Worms Collection 1, which will be coming out for the console in 2021. The company has been putting together collections from multiple game companies over the past year, but most of them don't release until later in the year or next as they're formatting them to their console. The latest will bring all the Worms titles from the 16-bit and 32-bit era of the 1990s and offer pass and play, multiplayer action. The includes the original 1995 Worms, Worms Armageddon, and Worms Blast. Pre-order will open up sometime this year, but as of right now the plan is to have the game released sometime in May 2021.

Upon its release in November 1995, Worms created its own strategy genre with an unapologetically fun art-style and selection of characters, all the while providing you with a complex yet enjoyable gameplay experience. This kickstarted a franchise, with over 20 titles, and went on to cultivate a special place in the hearts of gamers around the world. Blaze Entertainment are delighted to work with Team17 to bring a slice of that legacy to the Evercade platform.

"We are thrilled to be working with Team17 on an amazing new cartridge for the Evercade. Worms is a particular favourite game of mine, so I am especially excited to see it arrive on the system, we are sure that Evercade fans will be too," said Andrew Byatt, Managing Director, Blaze Entertainment.

"Today marks an incredible milestone for Team17 and the Worms series, which continues to be loved by gamers of all ages around the globe. We're really pleased to partner with Blaze Entertainment to bring three of our most popular installments of the Worms series to the Evercade platform," said Harley Homewood, Business Development Director, Team17.