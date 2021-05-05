Evercade Unveils The Bitmap Brothers Collection 1

Evercade has announced their latest collection that will be coming to their retro console with The Bitmap Brothers Collection 1. The collection is being divided up due to the size of some of their titles, so this first cartridge isn't going to have that much. In fact, it will only hold five games. Those five titles being The Chaos Engine, Speedball, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, Speedball 2100, and Xenon 2: Megablast. You can read more about it below from today's announcement as it will be released sometime in September 2021.

The Bitmap Brothers hold an esteemed place in the British Games industry. Starting in East London in 1987, despite not actually being brothers. Debuting on the scene with Xenon for the Atari ST and Amiga in 1987, they were the first developers who used the pop-culture era of the 80s to give themselves a "cool" image. Exuding style and displaying great creativity in curating their public image, the trio of Mike Montgomery, Eric Matthews and Steve Kelly became as synonymous as the games themselves, making The Bitmap Brothers a legendary gaming name.

In this collection, we will be able to play a wide range of games from the iconic developer from their early beginnings with combat sports title Speedball and its sequel, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, the follow up to the aforementioned founding shoot 'em up, Xenon 2: Megablast and the much-lauded, top-down steampunk shooter The Chaos Engine. We round off this collection with one of the later releases from the team with the PlayStation release, Speedball 2100.

"It's great to bring the Bitmap Brothers to Evercade," said Evercade Marketing Manager, Sean Cleaver. "It's one of the collections that we've been asked about from the beginning of Evercade and one we've been excited to bring to the Evercade devices. The Bitmap Brothers hold a special place in the heart of many gamers from the late 80s and early 90s, not just in the UK but around the world. And with the upcoming release of the Evercade VS, it's a great showcase of multiplayer and co-op gaming from one of the British Games Industry greats."