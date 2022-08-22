Everything You Need To Know About Pokémon GO Fest Finale: Spawns

Pokémon GO is hosting the final part of its summer-long Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events this weekend. GO Fest: Finale will take place on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM local time. It will bring the Ultra Beasts featured at the in-person, on-location GO Fest events into raids, will debut Sky Forme Shaymin for players who were unable to travel to the other events, and will see the release of a new Costumed Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Shiny Munna, and more. In preparation for the event, Bleeding Cool will spend this week sharing special information and preparation tips with our readers. Today, let's talk about what's happening with wild spawns during Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale.

Here is everything you need to know about spawns at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale:

10 AM – 12 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Wild: Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Scyther, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Hitmontop, Meditite, Anorith, Kricketot, Woobat, Karrablast Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Galarian Mr. Mime, Pansage

12 PM – 2 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Machop, Geodude, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Numel, Cranidos, Drillbur, Axew Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Torkoal, Pansear

2 PM – 4 PM is Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Electabuzz, Electrike, Shinx, Lileep, Sandy Cloak Burmy, Combee, Foongus, Joltik, Shelmet, Stunfisk Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Klink, Panpour

4 AM – 6 PM is Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Shaymin scarf Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Clefairy, Tentacool, Chasey, Tangela, Omanyte, Chikorita, Turtwig, Plant Cloak Burmy, Munna, Frillish, Swirlix, Skrelp Incense: Unown B G N O P S X, Tropius, Frillish



Be sure to run Incense during the full event to get every possible spawn! Those listed under the Incense banner will not spawn without it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for tips on raiding and catching wild spawns at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale coming soon!