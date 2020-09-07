F1 Announces Its First Esports Mobile Racing Competition

F1 revealed this morning they will be holding their own esports event as they work to crown a 2020 champion on mobile. The league will launch the F1 Mobile Racing tournament today and run it all the way through November as players will race each other for the gold. The competition will span across four months with monthly Qualifications Leagues. In those leagues there will be a bevy of in-game challenges and rewards will be available for players competing. The season will eventually climax with the Finals in December where they will crown a winner as the F1 Mobile Racing Esports 2020 Champion and receive a bespoke trophy. You can read more details below on how to qualify and compete, and get more details about the entire tournament here.

Qualification: On 7th September the monthly Qualification Leagues will be added to the game in the latest update – this will give anyone with the game the chance to qualify for the finals at the end of the year Qualification Leagues will run throughout September, October and November

In each monthly Qualification League players must undertake in-game challenges to progress

Leagues reset at the end of each month

The top performing drivers from each monthly Qualification League qualify to take part in the Finals Finals: The F1 Mobile Racing Esports Finals will take place in December (exact dates TBC), with the tournament determining the F1 Mobile Racing Esports champion

The Finals will be divided into three 3-day rounds, with the best performers per round progressing

A selection of exclusive in-game rewards will be up for grabs for any driver reaching the December finals

The Grand Final round will crown the overall champion who will receive a trophy and the official title of F1 Mobile Racing Esports Champion