Fallout 76: Gone Fission Announced For Early June

Fallout 76 - Season 21: Gone Fission will bring about a new fishing aspect to the game, along with some other improvements and additions

Bethesda Softworks has revealed the next season coming to Fallout 76, as Season 21: Gone Fission will be coming out in the first week of June. Available as a free update for all players, the game will incorporate new fishing mechanics that will include you getting a new fishing rod, earning more skills, being able to use the fish you catch, and more. Plus, players can get a special bundle for Doom: The Dark Ages just by signing up for it. We have more details from their latest blog here, as the content arrives on June 3, 2025.

Fallout 76 – Season 21: Gone Fission

Players can look forward to exploring places to cast out around Appalachia as well as a questline to secure their first Fishing Rod and a school of new in-game content and rewards. With this new update, anywhere players can swim, they can fish. Different bait, weather conditions, fishing rods, and locations will spawn new fish types, so anglers can try various combinations to hook a variety of catches—common fish, one of 12 prized Axolotls available each month, and Local Legends (the fish to write home about).

Fish can be eaten to restore Health and Hunger, or converted into Fish Bits and cooked into recipes for additional effects. Players can also share a snack with Linda-Lee, the giant hermit crab of Fishermen's Rest, to receive a Legendary item. Casting out in tandem is Season 21: Gone Fission. This season comes with new fishing challenges, which when completed will reward players with fishing rod upgrades and scaly new C.A.M.P. items.

A Demonic Bundle

To celebrate the launch of DOOM: The Dark Ages, sign up for marketing emails from Bethesda to claim free some truly demonic in-game items for Fallout 76 that come straight from the molten core of hell. Claim the Beelzebilly Suit, the Beelzebilly Head and the Mr. Demonic Backpack. Everyone, even those who have already opted in to marketing emails, will need to claim the Demonic Bundle at the link above. This In-Game Bundle is available from 10 AM ET on May 15 to 10 AM ET on June 27. Don't miss your chance to get these free demonic in-game items for Fallout 76!

