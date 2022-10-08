Festival Of Lights Event Brings New Alolan Species To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the new Festival of Lights event coming to Pokémon GO. As part of the Season of Light, this event will feature light-themed Pokémon including Litwick, Litleo, Pikachu, Vulpix, Blitzle, and more including Morelull who appears in Pokémon GO for the first time ever. The Festival of Lights will not include a new Shiny release but it will include a species that will be Shiny-boosted during the event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Festival of Lights event:

Date and time: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New Alolan species drop: Morelull, a Grass/Fairy-type, arrives in Pokémon GO for the first time. It will be available in the wild, in Tier One raids, and in Field Research. Morelull will be able to evolve into Shiinotic with 50 Morelull Candy.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to unlock the "Sparkler pose" through this questline that must be completed during the event.

Trainers will be able to unlock the "Sparkler pose" through this questline that must be completed during the event. Wild spawns : Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litelo, Dedenne, and Morelull. Notably, Galarian Ponyta, which has a terrific Shiny form, will be a rare spawn along with Togedemaru. Other species will be spawning from Incense, including Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumake, Litwick, Dedenne, Morelull, Galarian Ponyta (rare spawn), and Galarian Darumaka (rare spawn).

Field research: Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull.

Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Ponyta, Electabuzz, Magmar, Chinchou, Blitzle, Dedenne, and Morelull. Event bonuses: Double catch XP Double catch Candy Two-hour Incense Event-themed Stickers Increased Shiny rate for Chinchou Some Pokémon will glow at night

Raids: Tier One: Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne, Morelull Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, Hisuian Braviary Tier Five: Xerneas Mega: Mega Manectric



An increased Shiny rate for a Pokémon during a full event isn't a brand new feature, as we have seen it throughout certain events in the past, but Niantic actually calling attention to this kind of thing is unusual. Perhaps this is a bonus feature that they're trying out as a possible recurring element.