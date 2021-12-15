Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Releases Its 2021 Holiday Event

Square Enix has brought the holiday joy over to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as the game has received its last themed event for 2021. Across the main game, War Of The Visions, and Dragon Quest Monsters Super Light, there are a number of things you can participate in to gain special holiday rewards in each game and add a little bit of cheer to the mix. You can read the full list of additions to the game below, which are live as soon as you update it.

Until January 4, 2022, players can obtain the 'A Gift Like No Other' winter vision card, which includes a party ability that boosts the ATK and Critical Hit Rate of wind-type units. At maximum level, the party ability also increases the HP of wind-type units, and its bestowed effect boosts the Accuracy of Wind units. Additionally, global players can equip the card to Luartha (Winter) or Machérie (Winter) boosts Pierce Attack, while Viktora (Winter) gets a Missile Attack boost. 'Another Story' Content – Players can now participate in the new 'Another Story' storyline, which tells the tale of a young man named Lucio, who is a Warrior of the Crystal and a guardian brought into being by the Will of Light, who is tasked with protecting the balance of all worlds connected to the Farplane. One day, the Core Crystals that play the key role in maintaining this balance disappear, and Lucio must journey to the land of Ardra in order to find the Crystals and restore the balance. In the 'Another Story' content storyline, players can obtain Lucio, a physical attacker that is especially good at Critical Hit attacks, for free. Additionally, players can participate in a Dragon Quest Monsters Super Light collaboration event in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius between now and December 29th with new events, units, campaigns, and log in bonuses including: Raid Event – Players can jump into a Monster Mash Raid Event through the collaboration, in which players can obtain items such as the Metal King Sword and the Falcon Blade with points that can be earned by playing raid event. When you collect Raid Coins, you can pull Raid Box Summon and you can obtain event exclusive equipment such as Dragonlord's Robe.

