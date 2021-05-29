Final Fantasy Mobile Games Start Limited-Time Chillhop Music Event
Chillhop and Square Enix have come together for a limited-time collaboration event in both of the Final Fantasy mobile titles. Right now, fans can download a special compilation album of 25 tracks created with the popular lo-fi hip-hop music label. What's more, the team has added several new events in both games for you to snag limited-time items and more. It's a fun little collaboration that a lot of people are digging, but you only have until June 8th to get in on it. Here's the details from SE about everything you can do.
New content arriving with the Chillhop Music collaboration event in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is available today until June 8, and includes:
- Collaboration Event – Players can challenge this limited-time event, which features a lo-fi remixed WOTV FFBE song from the compilation album, once per day to earn rewards.
- Home Screen Background Music – Fans can chill out with new home screen background music, which will be the lo-fi version of the song Under the Flag Remixed by SwuM for a limited time.
- Social Campaign – Players have the chance to earn 2,500 Visiore by liking/following the official WOTV FFBE Facebook and Twitter pages and by sharing/retweeting campaign posts on those pages. Full details and rules for entry are available on the official social channels.
New content arriving with the Chillhop Music collaboration event in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be available from May 27 until June 26, and includes:
- Lo-fi Login Bonus – Players will receive a special item called the "Lo-fi Note" by logging in daily and can exchange it within the game's Exchange Shop to receive the "Lo-fi Headphones" equipment, which boost water, ice, wind and dark resistance by 20%, nullify sleep, silence and confusion and have the Auto-Shell ability, which automatically boosts SPR and reduces magic damage taken. Players can also exchange "Lo-fi Notes" for summon tickets, Lapis and more.
- Home Screen Background Music – Fans will be treated to new home screen background music during the collaboration period featuring a Chillhop Music collaboration song called Moment of Recall, Remixed by SwuM.