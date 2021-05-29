Final Fantasy Mobile Games Start Limited-Time Chillhop Music Event

Chillhop and Square Enix have come together for a limited-time collaboration event in both of the Final Fantasy mobile titles. Right now, fans can download a special compilation album of 25 tracks created with the popular lo-fi hip-hop music label. What's more, the team has added several new events in both games for you to snag limited-time items and more. It's a fun little collaboration that a lot of people are digging, but you only have until June 8th to get in on it. Here's the details from SE about everything you can do.