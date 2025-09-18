Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finding Paradise, Freebird Games

Finding Paradise Confirmed For Console Release Next Month

After already being out on PC platforms for several years, Finding Paradise will finally makes its way to consoles this October

Article Summary Finding Paradise launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in October after years as a PC exclusive.

The acclaimed sequel to To The Moon delivers a moving, story-driven adventure about memory and wishes.

Console and PC updates include 4K support, 120Hz gameplay, new achievements, and improved audio.

DualSense haptic feedback and enhanced features let players experience Finding Paradise like never before.

Indie game developer and publisher Freebird Games has confirmed the official release date for Finding Paradise on consoles, as the game will be released next month. If you're not already aware of the game, this is the sequel to the story-driven experience title To The Moon. The game was released in 2017 for PC on Steam, and we're not entirely sure why they took this long to do it, but now the game will be available on PS5 and XSX|S, with several improvements being made to the PC version at the same time with an update. Youc an read more about it here with the latest trailer, as it will be released on October 8, 2025.

Finding Paradise – Console Edition

A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man's memories to fulfill his last wish. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients' heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn't. Finding Paradise is the second full episode of To the Moon's series. It follows the life of the doctors' new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature.

With its launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, Finding Paradise is reaching new players while offering longtime fans new features to better experience the story. The release also brings updates to the Steam version, so players across all platforms can immerse themselves in Freebird Games' heartfelt storytelling and beautiful soundtrack. New feature include:

True 16:9 presentation

Support for 4k resolutions and up to 120hz framerates with crisp upscaling of the original's pixel art

A bunch of new achievements added

PS5 DualSense haptics support

Inclusion of higher-quality BGM audio (for most tracks)

Can now change languages at will instead of only from the title screen

