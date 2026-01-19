Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finding Polka, Lidlocks

Finding Polka Announced For Q3 2026 Release

Look for a cute little dog across massive levels in the cute walking simulator Finding Polka, coming out sometime later this Fall

Article Summary Discover Finding Polka, a charming walking simulator about reuniting with a beloved dog in a ballpoint world.

Meet quirky characters, complete playful tasks, and build friendships as you explore vibrant hand-drawn environments.

No dialogue needed—communicate through expressions, gestures, and sound effects for immersive storytelling.

Uncover secrets across city, forest, and ocean settings, with mini-games and unique interactive moments to enjoy.

Indie game developer and publisher Lidlocks has revealed their latest game on the way with the cute walking simulator title, Finding Polka. As the title suggests, you will walk around and attempt to find this cute little dog named Polka. Along the way you'll make friends, take on small tasks, and have a small advanture in the process. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the plan right now is to release it sometime in Q3 2026.

Finding Polka

Friendy has a peaceful life alongside her beloved dog, Jazz. One day, she spots a dog in town that looks just like her childhood dog, Polka. Before she even realises it, Friendy and Jazz begin running after this piece of her past. A walking simulator where you find Polka somewhere on the map. A simple world drawn in ballpoint pen welcomes you with playful humor. Unique characters await you at the end of your adventure! You can high-five them and become friends. Friends are reliable allies who will help and cheer you on when you face trouble. No dialogue, no spoken words. The characters convey their feelings through expressions, subtle gestures, and sound effects.

Produced with the theme 'fun in every step' to create a magical journey where every step.

A vast world created with lines of ballpoint pen, inviting players to encounter friends and reveal secrets.

Explore from city to forest to ocean! Look closely and you'll find everything from unique objects, fishing platforms and even rhythm games.

Quirky yet endearing characters – a giraffe with an extra long neck waits patiently for.. something, a cat that's always hungry and a star that keeps getting buried. Help them out and they may also help you in return.

Unspoken understanding – this game has no words or sentences. You'll be able to feel and communicate with the characters through facial expressions, small gestures and sound effects.

