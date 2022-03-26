FixFox Receives New Story Trailer Ahead Of Release

Joystick Ventures along with developer Rendlike has released a new story trailer for FixFox before the game comes out next week. This is an adorable little game about a space-traveling engineer named Vix and her toolbox Tin, as they go around repairing objects in the most unconventional ways possible between exploring and eating cozy meals. In the middle of their work, the two manage to repair an interstellar beacon, which has now led them to a giant cosmic mystery that they're looking to solve. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop onto Steam on March 31st, 2022.

FixFox is a wholesome sci-fi adventure game. Play as Vix, an unlucky space mechanic, who crashlands on a mysterious planet where tools are forbidden. Accompanied by her trusty toolbox Tin, Vix travels across the planet Karamel discovering hidden stashes left by pirates, repairing friendly household appliances, and sampling tasty local delicacies. Traverse the planet on a peppy scooter, clear pathways with a hefty power loader, or simply go on a peaceful journey by foot to uncover all the landmarks on Karamel. Hum along to catchy chiptunes while discovering secret locations, testing your noggin on whimsical puzzles, and finally settling down for the night next to a toasty campfire looking up at the starry sky.

Repair machines with uplifting personalities such as a passionate lawn mower using unconventional tools like coins, bandages, glowy bananas… anything really. Live out a space mechanic's dream by constructing and operating giant mechs to help out the local robots with their peculiar problems. Fixing things can be tough but ending the day with cozy food always makes it better. Enjoy delicious meals the planet dwellers have to offer such as homey soups, warm rice bowls, and totally-not-expired pudding. Making a friend over a meal with hospitable robots may just reveal a vital clue to solving your next quest.

Starting with an unassuming beacon repair job Vix quickly finds herself mixed up in more than her own tale. An estranged brother looking for his long lost sibling, specialized artificial intelligences working through past traumas, and an ongoing feud between two planet factions are just a few of the tangled mysteries that need to be taken apart and fixed. In order to survive the global catastrophe of Earth's cold atmosphere post climate change, mankind has genetically modified themselves to take on animal traits. The fur acquired from the genetic splicing helps humanity cope with the freezing weather and the ability to hibernate allows humans to sleep through long interstellar flights. This furry future is where the story of FixFox takes place.