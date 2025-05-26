Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: dd-beyond, The Crooked Moon

Folk-Horror Campaign The Cooked Moon Comes To D&D Beyond

D&D Beyond will be adding a new folk-horror addition to the platform, as The Cooked Moon arrives next month for 5E players

Article Summary The Cooked Moon brings a folk-horror campaign setting to D&D Beyond for 5E, set in the shadowy Druskenvald.

Features 15 folk-horror subclasses, 85 monsters, new fateweaving mechanics, and dark bargains to explore.

Pre-order unlocks exclusive character sheet backdrops and frames before the June 16, 2025 release date.

Adventure includes a level 1–13 campaign, postgame content to 20, 86 maps, curses, spells, and haunted treasures.

Advantris Entertainment has partnered with D&D Beyond to bring their folk-horror TTRPG, The Crooked Moon, over to the platform. This new content throws players into the sun-starved realm of Druskenvald, which has been adapted from Legends of Avantris' acclaimed folk‑horror actual‑play series Edge of Midnight. Players will have a ton of new options at their disposal, giving them a number of new features, settings, characters, class options, stories, and more. The team has divided this up into two pieces: the first being Play Options & Settings, while the second is a Bestiary, Treasury, and an Adventure Campaign. However, for those who want it all right away, they have a bundle option that has everything in one collection, which we have details of below. The content is up for pre-order now and will be released on the platform on June 16, 2025.

D&D Beyond – The Cooked Moon

The Crooked Moon is written for the new fifth edition core rules and is fully compatible with your 2014 content. Pre-order this bundle ahead of release on June 17 to unlock exclusive four frames and ten backdrops for your character sheet! The Crooked Moon brings Folk Horror to Fifth Edition and provides tools to terrify your friends in a haunting game you'll never forget, drawing inspiration from grim folklore, legendary horror films, and classic Halloween aesthetics. Fully compatible with your 2014 content, it brings the folk‑horror genre into 5E, replacing routine dungeon crawls with tales driven by superstition, social tension, and ritual. Evoke true terror with what lurks inside the full bundle of The Crooked Moon:

Eerie Campaign Setting of Druskenvald

15 Folk Horror Subclasses

13 Bewitching Familiars

13 Reborn Species

85 Folkloric Monsters

26 Upgrading Heirloom Items

Huge Adventure Campaign from levels 1–13

Epic Postgame Content to level 20

Brand New Fateweaving Mechanics

11 Multi-Phase Boss Fights

156 Chaotic Curses

40 Strange Spells

14 Fearsome Feats

13 Dark Bargains

13 Paranormal Potions

13 Cursed Curios

86 Maps Including 12 Full-Color Boss Battle Maps

