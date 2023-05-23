Fortnite Gets A Splash Of Spider-Man In Latest Crossover Event In what is clearly a promotion for the new film, we're getting some web-slinging action as Spider-Man coems to Fortnite this week.

Epic Games has revealed the latest Marvel crossover in Fortnite as a new event brings Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse into the fold. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man comes to the game as you're getting outfits for both Miguel O'Hara and Miles Morales added to the mix, along with some other amazing items for you to utilize, including the return of web-shooters! We have more info below from their latest blog, as the items will only be available via the shop for a few weeks.

"Get swinging again in Fortnite Battle Royale with Spider-Man's Web-Shooters. This time matching Miles Morales' suit, these web-shooters are now known as the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters! Find them from the ground or exchange Bars for them from Spider-Gwen. The Spider-Verse Web-Shooters will come in handy for the Week 11 Quests in Battle Royale. Most of these Quests reward XP, while one of them rewards the Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track. This Lobby Track features a song from the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film! Two new friendly neighborhood Spider-Men, along with matching accessories, are available now in the Item Shop."

"The Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit comes with the masked Earth 1610 alt Style and includes the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling. Also available in the Shop, perform a pork chop with the Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe. Get hammy and go whammy: Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe has the built-in Put 'er There Emote. Included with the Spider-Man 2099 Outfit is the 2099 Web Cape Back Bling, fresh from the future. (This Back Bling is reactive — watch it dematerialize when you go DBNO!) If you're wanting to splice n' dice, the dual-wield 928 Axes Pickaxe is also available in the Shop."

The Spider-Man (Miles Morales) Outfit (+ Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling), Spider-Ham's Mallet Pickaxe (+ Put 'er There Emote), Spider-Man 2099 Outfit (+ 2099 Web Cape Back Bling), and 928 Axes Pickaxe can be purchased individually or via the Across the Spider-Verse Bundle, which additionally includes the MEGA City Swing Loading Screen.

