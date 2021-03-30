Fortnite Gets A Visual Boost On Nintendo Switch & More

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

The Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite will be getting a couple of special additions that will help make the game distinct from the rest. According to the devs, starting today there will be a new update that will allow for improved visual performance and a consistent framerate on Nintendo Switch. For those of you who decide to play Fortnite in handheld mode, you will now be able to enjoy the game in 1140 x 660 resolution, and when playing on a TV you'll get 1560 x 880 resolution. On top of that, the update has made it to the game now takes up 140MB less storage space on Nintendo Switch, which is a minor improvement but a massive save for those with limited memory left. You can read more about the visual update here. On top of all that, starting tomorrow, the game will be getting a few extra perks and additions so that Switch owners have some exclusives to show off. We have the details about that below.

It may not be the greatest improvement, but bringing the visuals up on the Switch was needed. Courtesy of Epic Games.
It may not be the greatest improvement, but bringing the visuals up on the Switch was needed. Courtesy of Epic Games.
On March 31 at approximately 5 p.m. PT, active Fortnite Crew members will receive a Crew Pack featuring the Alli Outfit, the Squee Back Bling, the picked clean Skellyfish Pickaxe, the paw-plentiful Cat's Paw Wrap and the Catwalk Loading Screen. The cat-like Alli is Lynx's once-estranged sister who brings her own sense of feline fashion to the game, so suit up for some hair-raising hijinks. Also, you can squad up and drop in with the recently announced Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a uniquely designed blue Joy-Con (L) and a yellow Joy-Con (R) emblazoned with Fortnite banana imagery. It also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game Glider and Pickaxe. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle will be launching June 4.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  