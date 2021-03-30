Fortnite Gets A Visual Boost On Nintendo Switch & More

The Nintendo Switch version of Fortnite will be getting a couple of special additions that will help make the game distinct from the rest. According to the devs, starting today there will be a new update that will allow for improved visual performance and a consistent framerate on Nintendo Switch. For those of you who decide to play Fortnite in handheld mode, you will now be able to enjoy the game in 1140 x 660 resolution, and when playing on a TV you'll get 1560 x 880 resolution. On top of that, the update has made it to the game now takes up 140MB less storage space on Nintendo Switch, which is a minor improvement but a massive save for those with limited memory left. You can read more about the visual update here. On top of all that, starting tomorrow, the game will be getting a few extra perks and additions so that Switch owners have some exclusives to show off. We have the details about that below.

On March 31 at approximately 5 p.m. PT, active Fortnite Crew members will receive a Crew Pack featuring the Alli Outfit, the Squee Back Bling, the picked clean Skellyfish Pickaxe, the paw-plentiful Cat's Paw Wrap and the Catwalk Loading Screen. The cat-like Alli is Lynx's once-estranged sister who brings her own sense of feline fashion to the game, so suit up for some hair-raising hijinks. Also, you can squad up and drop in with the recently announced Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a uniquely designed blue Joy-Con (L) and a yellow Joy-Con (R) emblazoned with Fortnite banana imagery. It also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game Glider and Pickaxe. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle will be launching June 4.