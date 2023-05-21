Fortnite Has Officially Launched Ranked Play Into Battle Royale For those of you who have been wishing for ranked gameplay in Fortnite, you're in luck, as Epic Games has added it to the latest update.

Epic Games revealed this week that they had launched Ranked Play into Fortnite for the first time, bringing the mode to Battle Royale and Zero Build. The team released v24.40 this past week, bringing a greater sense of competition and status to the game, for those who actually wish to seek it. Like a lot of games out there, this is an optional mode, you don't need to participate if you don't want to. But for those craving some form of status confirmation that they are the best of the best, they now have it. We have some of the details below as they have a full rundown of notes for what you can experience in ranked play on their latest blog.

WHAT WILL THE RANKS BE?

The Ranks will span across Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal. Bronze through Diamond will have three ranks, while Elite, Champion, and Unreal will have one. Climb the ranks of Bronze to reach Silver, then climb the ranks of Silver to reach Gold. Do the same in Gold, Platinum, and Diamond to reach Elite! Once you reach Elite, prove yourself against other highly-skilled players to advance to Champion, and then finally to Unreal.

WILL THERE BE ANY SORT OF SEASON SYSTEM?

The debut of Ranked in v24.40 will be the start of Ranked Season Zero. Season Zero lasts until the end of Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3. We'll be using this time to make any adjustments to issues and concerns that arise, while also working on additional features and overall improvements for when Ranked starts following the normal Battle Royale Season schedule.

WHAT WILL MY STARTING FORTNITE RANKS BE IN SEASON ZERO?

Your starting Battle Royale rank and Zero Build rank in Season Zero will be based on your past match performance, as well as your performance in your first Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Zero Build match. For Battle Royale and Zero Build, you'll only need to play one Ranked match to have your rank revealed.

