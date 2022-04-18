Free Fire World Series Returns In May With $2M Prize Pool

Garena revealed more details about the 2022 Free Fire World Series, which will be making its return this year with a $2m prize pool on the line. Eight teams have already qualified and have been given automatic invites to the Grand Finals, while another eight teams will be vying for the Play-Ins as we'll see teams from all over the world compete to get to Setosa next month. Those eight trying to get in include Fuego (NA), House of Blood (PK), LGDS (TW), Vivo Keyd (BR), Echo Esports (ID), V-Gaming (VN), Ignis Esports (LATAM), Todak (MCP1), All-Stars Esports (MENA2), and Attack All Around (TH). The competition will kick off on may 14th and will reach a thrilling conclusion when they hit the finals on May 21st. We have the details for you below as the tournament will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Fierce competitions have been held worldwide in the months leading up to the 2022 Free Fire World Series. Now the top teams and players have found themselves a step closer to clinching the coveted title of the world's best. In this year's World Series, the spotlight will be on those players who have plowed through the competition and earned their rightful place at the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

The theme for the FFWS 2022 Sentosa, "Heroes Arise," embodies the hard work, tenacity, and courage required to reach the summit of success. With its visually striking FFWS trophy backlit by a spotlight, the FFWS 2022 Sentosa banner depicts the recognition and moment of triumph that the crowned champions of FFWS 2022 Sentosa will come to experience. The sunset in the background also represents coastal Singapore, where the FFWS 2022 Sentosa will be held.

The FFWS 2022 Sentosa will gather 18 of the world's best teams and players across 11 regions in the quest to become Free Fire world champions. The Play-ins will begin on May 14, with 10 teams vying for a spot at the Finals the following week. The top 4 teams from the Play-ins will join the top 8 seeded teams, making 12 finalists for the Free Fire world championship. The teams will battle over 6 rounds across 3 maps to be the last one standing, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.