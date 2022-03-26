Frontier Foundry Announces New Sci-Fi Title Deliver Us Mars

Frontier Foundry revealed a new game on the way during GDC 2022 as we're getting a new sci-fi narrative title called Deliver Us Mars. This game serves as a sequel to KeokeN Interactive's Deliver Us The Moon, in which we are now on the red planet a decade after the events of the first game. This third-person storyline will bring more depth and gameplay as well as new challenges and greater exploration as you are now on a recovery mission to take back the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward. The game is going to be released for PC as well as Xbox and PlayStation, but not release window or even a year was presented for it to come out. For now, you can enjoy the announcement trailer below.

Ten years after the Fortuna mission, humanity is closer than ever to extinction. After a mysterious distress call from Mars, join the Zephyr and its crew as they journey to the red planet and seek to recover the ARK colony ships stolen by the mysterious Outward, and with them, ensure the survival of the human race. Journey from Earth to the surface of Mars and endure its harsh and unforgiving terrain as you hope discover the secrets of Outward. Use both brains and brawn to overcome mental and physical challenges, find the ARKs, and uncover the motivations of those behind the distress call that brought you here. In the first teaser trailer for Deliver Us Mars, we pick up in the immediate aftermath of a ship crash-landing, where we catch a glimpse of our mysterious new protagonist. Uncovering and reactivating her companion drone, a familiar presence to fans of Deliver Us The Moon, the teaser ends with a stunning reveal of the Mars landscape that will form the main setting of the game.