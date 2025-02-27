Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Community Day, Fuecoco, pokemon

Fuecoco Community Day Comes to Pokémon GO in March

Fuecoco will have its Shiny form unlocked this March in Pokémon GO as part of Fuecoco Community Day. Here are the full event details.

The March Community Day feature has been announced for Pokémon GO. It's Fuecoco!

Here are the full details for Fuecoco Community Day, the newly announced March 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, March 8, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Fuecoco with its Shiny debut

: Fuecoco with its Shiny debut Special moves : Same as always for Fire-type Starters: Blast Burn. Evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco's Evolution) during the event or up to a week afterward to get a Skeledirge that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 120 power

: Same as always for Fire-type Starters: Blast Burn. Evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco's Evolution) during the event or up to a week afterward to get a Skeledirge that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn: Additional Move: Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Skeledirge will be able to learn the Charged Attack Torch Song: Trainer Battles: 70 power and increases the user's Attack by one stage Gyms and raids: 100 power

Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Skeledirge will be able to learn the Charged Attack Torch Song: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Fuecoco, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare and more difficult tasks may lead to an encounter with Feucoco that has a Special Background.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Fuecoco, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Rare and more difficult tasks may lead to an encounter with Feucoco that has a Special Background. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Fuecoco Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete the research for even more rewards, including a Premium Battle Pass, a Rare Candy XL, additional encounters with Fuecoco, and three encounters with Fuecoco that have a Seasonal Special Background. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

: A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Special Background Timed Research: The new Special Background Timed Research feature will continue with this Community Day. Niantic writes: "Keep Community Day going with a Timed Research opportunity that will last for a week following the event! Trainers who log in during March Community Day will receive Timed Research that awards an encounter with a Fuecoco that has a Seasonal Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Fuecoco when you complete these Timed Research tasks! Plus, you can evolve Crocalor (Fuecoco's Evolution) during the week following the event to get a Skeledirge that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

The new Special Background Timed Research feature will continue with this Community Day. Niantic writes: Event bonuses : 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Fuecoco

:

