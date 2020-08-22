Full August 2020 Raid Rotation For Unova Week In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO's Ultra Unlock event has ended and the new Tier Five raid boss has been revealed to be Heatran. When events aren't active, Niantic tends to have their entire raid rotation tie-in to whatever Legendary Pokémon is currently in raids. Sometimes, Pokémon of a similar typing make up raids along with it, but more often the lower tier raids are populated by Pokémon that could be viable counters for the Tier Five boss. Bleeding Cool is here to report on the full Raid Rotation for the end of August 2020. If you're Shiny hunting or searching for Pokémon to take on Heatran, this guide will help you understand the Shiny odds of each species so you can decide where to spend your raid pass.

Tier One

Klink – shiny available, boosted odds

Magikarp – shiny available, full odds

Oshawott

Sandshrew – shiny available, full odds

Shinx – shiny available, boosted odds

Wailmer – shiny available, full odds

Because Pokémon that appear mostly in the wild have a Shiny rate of about one in 450, Sandshrew, Magikarp, and Wailmer might not be worth the pass. Instead, raiding Klink and Shinx gives you a better shot at a shiny.

Tier Two

Breloom

Gligar – shiny available, boosted odds

Kingler

Marowak

Mawile – shiny available, boosted odds

Prinplup

Mawile and Gligar are the boosted Shiny Pokémon in Tier Two raids. This marks Mawile's anticipated return to the raid rotation.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – shiny available, full odds

Claydol

Donphan

Machamp

Onix – shiny available, boosted odds

Vaporeon

Alolan Raichu all day. As the favorite Tier Three boss, look forward to a full Alolan Raichu Guide coming from Bleeding Cool.

Tier Four

Alolan Marowak – shiny available, boosted odds

Excadrill

Galarian Weezing

Golem

Rhydon

Tyranitar

With Alolan Marowak as the consistent Tier Four boss, don't forget Tyranitar if you're looking for more Larvitar candy. Using a Pinap or Silver Pinap Berry would yield twenty Larvitar candies. Also, Galarian Weezing shows up in a rare appearance, though Niantic has not yet released the Shiny.

Tier Five

Heatran – shiny available, Legendary odds of approximately 1 in 20

We covered Heatran in our Raid Guide, so be sure to power up your Ground-type counters because Shiny Heatran is available.