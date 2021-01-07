Full Raid Rotation For Unova Celebration 2021 In Pokémon GO

The Unova Celebration is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it the release of Shiny Snivy as well as the first-ever Collection Challenge in the game. In addition to all of that, this Generation Five-focused event debuts a new Raid Rotation featuring… you guessed it, Unova Pokémon.

The full Raid Rotation for the Unova Celebration event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Dwebble- Shiny capable, full odds

Klink – Shiny capable, full odds

Oshawott,

Snivy – Shiny capable, odds not yet observed but very likely full odds

Tepig,

Timburr – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Nothing crazy here. Timburr and Klink always draw interest because they hold the raid/Egg-only Shiny rate, which is well above the standard wild spawn rate, but they also are common staples of most raid rotations. Snivy may tempt players as the new Shiny release, but it is available in the wild and very likely doesn't have a boosted Shiny rate.

Tier Three

Amoonguss

Boldore

Excadrill

Herdier

Tranquill

The one that may bait players here is Herdier, as that species is needed to complete the Unova Collection Challenge. Just keep in mind, though, that none of these can be encountered as Shiny in Pokémon GO at the moment.

Tier Five

Burn Drive Genesect

Niantic has chosen to debut this new form of Genesect, which essentially changes a square on its back from orange to red and changes its move Technoblast to a Fire-type move, without its Shiny. This is still very much worth raiding in Pokémon GO for all that Genesect candy, but just keep in mind that, this time, Genesect won't sparkle for you.

Mega Raids

Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid species odds of approximately one in 60

Blastoise – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid species odds of approximately one in 60

Charizard Y – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid species odds of approximately one in 60

No changes here, but an Asian advertisement has suggested that Mega Ampharos will debut in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this month, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for updates regarding that!