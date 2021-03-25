Full Raid Rotation For Weather Week Event in Pokémon GO

Weather Week has brought a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the available Pokémon and determine which are worth your raid pass.

The full raid rotation for Weather Week in Pokémon GO will include:

Tier One

Murkrow – Shiny available, full odds

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted odds

Slowpoke – Shiny available, full odds

Tynamo

There's nothing too crazy here, but Shinx is a good tried-and-true raid. Shinx as an Egg/Raid-only species has a boosted Shiny rate, which means that it's generally worth going after if you want to take a shot at that sparkling, glowing Shinx. Silph Researchers have determined that Shinx's Shiny rate is around one in 64 compared to the normal one in 500, which… major difference.

Tier Three

Lickitung – Shiny available, not enough data to speculate on its Shiny rate

Pelipper

Poliwrath

Swellow

Lickitung may be worth your pass, just because it's so rare in the wild. It's rare enough that, outside of its Raid Day where its rate was dramatically boosted for three hours, it hasn't spawned enough in the past year for researchers to determine a rate.

Tier Five

Therian Thundurus

Rayquaza (starting Saturday at 10 AM for a Special Raid Weekend) – Shiny available, standard Legendary odds of approximately one in 20

No changes to Therian Forme Thundurus, as it will stay in Tier Five raids even during Rayquaza's Special Raid Weekend stint in Pokémon GO.

Mega Raids

Abomasnow – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega odds of approximately one in 60

Again, no changes here. Mega Manectric was first introduced into Mega Raids with the last event, the Electric-themed Charge Up, and it will remain in place along with Abomasnow and Houndoom throughout this event. When we have news on a shift in Mega Raids, Bleeding Cool will report.

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!