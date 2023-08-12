Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: 2023 Pokémon World Championships, Galarian Stunfisk, pokemon

Galarian Stunfisk Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: 2023 Championships

Our Galarian Stunfisk Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you build a team to take on this Ground/Steel-type during the 2023 Championships.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championship Celebration Event has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids, Cresselia in Tier Five Raids, and GO Battle League favorites in Tier Three raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Galarian Stunfisk in Tier Three Raids during this battle-themed event.

Top Galarian Stunfisk Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Galarian Stunfisk counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Stunfisk with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Stunfisk can be defeated with one Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Galarian Stunfisk is not currently known but could either be slightly boosted or full odds.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

