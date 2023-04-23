Garchomp Will Feature In Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Garchomp ex will feature in Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf which may be delayed four months beyond the original release date.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed more details about their upcoming set Raging Surf. This set will include an ex card for Garchomp, a popular Ground/Dragon-type species from the Sinnoh region. This set will also include Gholdengo ex. There is currently confusion over the release date of this set, with the original information citing a May 19th release date, while distributors have now updated the release to September 21st.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023: