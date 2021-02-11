Get-A-Grip Chip Is Coming To Nintendo Switch In March

Redstart Interactive revealed this week that Get-A-Grip Chip will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 25th, 2021. The game has already been an indie hit on PC as you zoom around this cute platformer as a helper bot trying to fix things after a factory goes into chaos. This version of the game will be about as complete as you can get with secrets to find and skins to collect. You can read more about it below and check out the Switch trailer as well.

Like any other day on the assembly line, Chip and Scan-It Janet happily build Battery Bots. When a factory mishap damages Janet's circuitry, the discombobulated droid destroys the floor in a flash. Now it's up to Chip to save the lost Battery Bots and help Janet return to her senses. Any other wheeled, land-locked robot would find ascending ROBOCO daunting, but not this chap. Chip's head-mounted magnetic grappling hook makes vertical traversal a breeze. Roll across platforms then launch the hook to acquaint Chip with a fun little thing called the Y-Axis. Get – A – Grip Chip's satisfying single-button + dual joystick control scheme ensures challenge arises from intelligent, intuitive level design instead of wrestling with that darn controller.

With more than 200 Battery Bots awaiting rescue across 30 lovingly-crafted levels through five diverse worlds, Chip's got plenty of work to do. Master the hook and fling through the increasingly intense Assembly, Incinerator, Abandoned, Innovation, and Shipping floors. Chuck Chip over chainsaws, launch over lasers, and even escape chases with Scan-It Janet. Some Bots wait in plain sight while others are hidden in secret rooms off the beaten path. Sure, Chip can beat the game by saving only 120 bots, but why stop there? Get – A – Grip Chip's Switch debut and accompanying PC update introduces eight new cosmetic skins earned by completing various challenges. Dress up in solid gold or don a vampire outfit, then strut Chip's stuff and push those skills even further with per-level leaderboards that encourage further mastery.