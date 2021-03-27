Get Shadow Articuno Before It's Gone In Pokémon GO

Time is running out for Shadow Articuno in Pokémon GO. Starting April 1st, 2021 at 12 AM, encounters with the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni will reward Shadow Zapdos encounters rather than Shadow Articuno encounters. This remains true even if you're near the end of your Team GO Rocket Special Research. This Research rewards a Super Rocket Radar rather than an encounter, so any battles earned with Giovanni, even if it's through March's questline, will lead to a Shadow Zapdos starting on April 1st, so if you want Shadow Articuno, the time to act is now!

First, let's recap the full "The Higher They Fly…" Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Six

Win a Raid: 15 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions

Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives

Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, 10 Pinap Berries

Page Two of Six

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Sun Stone

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 15 Great Balls

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: Doduo

Reward: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Page Three of Six

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy

Rewards: 2000 XP, Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounter

Page Four of Six

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

Page Five of Six

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 3000 XP, Fast TM, Charged TM

Page Six of Six

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Premium Battle Pass

Interesting, a quote from the official Pokémon GO blog suggests that, for the first time ever, April 2021's Team GO Rocket Research will be Timed Research rather than Special Research. Niantic posted:

This month, Giovanni will have Shadow Zapdos in his grasp! If you haven't already, complete the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research, The Higher They Fly…, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Zapdos! You can also receive a Super Rocket Radar from Timed Research that'll be available during the first week of April.