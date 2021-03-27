Get Shadow Articuno Before It's Gone In Pokémon GO

Time is running out for Shadow Articuno in Pokémon GO. Starting April 1st, 2021 at 12 AM, encounters with the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni will reward Shadow Zapdos encounters rather than Shadow Articuno encounters. This remains true even if you're near the end of your Team GO Rocket Special Research. This Research rewards a Super Rocket Radar rather than an encounter, so any battles earned with Giovanni, even if it's through March's questline, will lead to a Shadow Zapdos starting on April 1st, so if you want Shadow Articuno, the time to act is now!
First, let's recap the full "The Higher They Fly…" Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Six
- Win a Raid: 15 Poké Balls
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 3 Hyper Potions
- Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon: 3 Revives
- Rewards: 10 Razz Berries, 10 Nanab Berries, 10 Pinap Berries
Page Two of Six
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon: Sun Stone
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: 15 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon: Doduo
- Reward: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, 10 Mega Pidgeot Energy
Page Three of Six
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Earn 3 Candies walking with your Buddy Pokémon: 30 Mega Pidgeot Energy
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Rocket Radar, Pidgeot encounter
Page Four of Six
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff: 1250 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra: 1250 XP
- Rewards: 2500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar
Page Five of Six
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss: 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss: 5 Max Revives
- Rewards: 3000 XP, Fast TM, Charged TM
Page Six of Six
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 2,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, Premium Battle Pass
Interesting, a quote from the official Pokémon GO blog suggests that, for the first time ever, April 2021's Team GO Rocket Research will be Timed Research rather than Special Research. Niantic posted:
This month, Giovanni will have Shadow Zapdos in his grasp! If you haven't already, complete the latest Team GO Rocket Special Research, The Higher They Fly…, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Zapdos! You can also receive a Super Rocket Radar from Timed Research that'll be available during the first week of April.