Global Tennis Start Naomi Osaka Has Arrived In Fortnite

Epic Games have brought another world-class athlete into Fortnite, as tennis star Naomi Osaka has been added to the game. Much like they've done in the past with people such as LeBron James and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the Icon Series, they've added skins, emotes, sprays, and more to the game in a fun style for a short period of time. Everything will become available on March 3rd, 2022. You can read more about it and many of the events coming to the game down below.

There are many sides to Naomi Osaka. Refusing to be defined by any one thing, Naomi brings this spirit of individuality with her to Fortnite. Display some of her influences with the fantastical designs of two Naomi Outfits! Also, polish your forehand and approach with matching accessories for each of them. Matching the Naomi Osaka Outfit, the Royale Racket Pickaxe (included with the Outfit) creates a royal pink trail when you swing it. Wear the Pickaxe as a Back Bling when back on the pursuit of Victory Crowns. And before even landing on the Island, enter battle with the enchanted The Queen's Cloudcarriage Glider. The Naomi Osaka Outfit comes with the Court Queen alt Style.

The Naomi Osaka Outfits: Naomi brings the spirit of individuality to Fortnite. Players and fans can choose from two Naomi Outfits for their in-game character – the Naomi Osaka Outfit and the Dark Priestess Naomi Outfit (see image below) The Outfits and accessories become available for purchase in the item shop Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 7 PM ET. Fun fact: Naomi's sister Mari helped design the in-game Naomi Outfits, which are inspired by her heritage. Naomi was really able to express her multifaceted self through these Outfits

Naomi will be buddying up with berleezy on berleezy's Twitch channel starting Tuesday, March 1, at 7 PM ET, for a casual stream where viewers can get an early sneak peak of the Naomi Outfits in action Naomi Mural in Los Angeles: To celebrate Naomi coming into Fortnite, a mural showcasing her in-game Outfits will go up in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Monday February 28