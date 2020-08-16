GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Full Report: Shiny Unown, No Special Raids

GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day is happening tomorrow, Sunday August 15th at 11AM to 2PM local time. As the event begins for certain locations across the globe, information has come out revealing what can be expected from this three-hour make-up. Here is our full report on the spawns, raids, and more for GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day.

Spawns

The spawns from the Fire, Water, and Friendship biomes will be live, as well as a few event-exclusive spawns such as Unown (letters G and O). Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur with the Pikachu hats will also be live. Gible seems to not be spawning at all, but it remains to be seen if it just exceedingly rare as an Incense spawn or not included in the event at all. Essentially, the spawns will recreate exactly what those three hours of GO Fest 2020 had for this makeup, albeit only for ticket holders this time.

Raids

No special raids will be happening during GO Fest 2020 Make-up Day. Genesect will be the Tier Five boss, and the Unova Week raid rotation will maintain in place. No Kyogre, no Groudon. No Gible raids.

GO Fest 2020 Make-up Bonuses

Restart your app at 11AM and you will receive a free box with two Incense and two Remote Raid passes. Gifts will contain Rare Candy, but the standard Gift limit will be in place rather than the 200 expected during GO Fest 2020 itself.

For those looking to hunt the Shinies of the spawns they missed from these hours such as Alolan Marowak, Woobat, Chinchou, and the starters, this even may be fulfilling. While this Make-up Day isn't a complete recreation of GO Fest 2020, it's something that many trainers didn't expect at all… so while it seems to be lacking in a few areas, it's at least another shot at some GO Fest fun.