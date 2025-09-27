Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Both Good, Golftacular!

Golftacular! Confirmed To Take Part In Steam Next Fest

Check out the latest trailer for the insane online golf game Golftacular!, as the title will be a part of Steam Next Fest in October

Article Summary Golftacular! brings chaotic, item-powered multiplayer golf to Steam Next Fest in October 2025.

Combine unique items for wild, game-breaking shots and creative sandbox fun in every round.

Enjoy dozens of hand-crafted courses, from trippy voids to space, with platforming twists.

Supports single-player, local multiplayer, intuitive controls, and endless puzzle combos.

Indie game developer and publisher Both Good has dropped a new trailer for the game Golftacular! while confiming the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The game takes the concept of multiplayer golf and puts it through the wringer, as several items, powers, courses, and more make every game unique and challenging. Even game breaking! Enjoy the trailer here as the game will arrive for SNF from October 13-20, 2025.

Golftacular!

Items are everything in Golftacular!, and item-combos are double-everything. Use one item to launch your shot vertically, and use another to stop your ball dead in its tracks in mid-air, just floating there above the course, ready for you to fire it back down. Use an item to run and jump your ball, navigating around obstacles. Place a portal in the path of your opponent's next shot, forcing them to send their ball down into the abyss– unless they can find an item to avoid it! With thousands of possible combos, the only limit is your creativity. Or your sanity.

Mix and match items to create your own powerful and unique combos for game breaking shots. Turn the course into your personal parkour playground or an obstacle-filled nightmare for your opponents. Call in airstrikes, play rock-paper-scissors, give your ball wings, place portals… and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Sprawling Greens. Dozens of handcrafted courses across which to display your budding sociopathy! Go golfing in a trippy technicolor void. Go golfing in space. Go golfing across bridges and over ramps.

Dozens of handcrafted courses across which to display your budding sociopathy! Go golfing in a trippy technicolor void. Go golfing in space. Go golfing across bridges and over ramps. Explosive Hijinx. Master your basic golf-skills, sure, there's no harm in that. But Golftacular! can just as quickly turn into a platformer, or a portal-puzzle, or rock-paper-scissors.

Master your basic golf-skills, sure, there's no harm in that. But Golftacular! can just as quickly turn into a platformer, or a portal-puzzle, or rock-paper-scissors. No controller? No problem! Golftacular! offers intuitive mouse-and-keyboard controls in addition to full controller-support, and a hot-seat multiplayer mode for you and your friends!

Golftacular! offers intuitive mouse-and-keyboard controls in addition to full controller-support, and a hot-seat multiplayer mode for you and your friends! No friends? Not our problem! But we'll give you a full single-player mode anyways, for practicing your skills and mastering item-combos to solve tricky puzzles!

