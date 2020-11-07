Golurk Raid Spotlight For Animation Week 2020 In Pokémon GO

Timburr is a Ground/Ghost-type Pokémon from the Unova region that can currently be battled in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. These raids, with the right counters, can be completed by solo trainers. Our Golurk Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Generation Five Pokémon, including your best bets to take into battle and its 100% IVs.

Golurk is not currently available as a Shiny in Pokémon GO. It is the evolution of Golett, which remains one of the rarest species from the Unova region. Because of its rarity, trainers might want to get out and complete these raids, catching Golurk with a Pinap Berry, to earn some extra Candy. While there are stronger Ghost-types and stronger Ground-types in Pokémon GO, Golurk still packs a punch and has made it onto some top counters lists for raid guides.

Some of the top Golurk counters in Pokémon GO include:

Water-types like Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf) and Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Dark-types like Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse) and Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Ghost-types like Giratina Origin (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) and Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Ice-types like Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche) and Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow and Mega versions of any of the above types will also dominate. If you're using Shadow Pokémon, just make sure that Frustration has been removed as the Charged Attack, replaced with a move suited to its typing. If Frustration has not yet been removed, it is best not to use that Pokémon as a counter, because Frustration can only be TMed away during certain events. Using the above counters or strong, powered up species of those types should take down Golurk smoothly.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Golurk's top CP in raids is 1630 in normal conditions and 2038 in boosted conditions.