Gothorita Raid Spotlight: Rare Unova Spawn In Pokémon GO

Timburr is a Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region that can currently be battled in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. Solo trainers can take this Pokémon out with no problem which may be a good idea considering how little Niantic has featured spawns of its base form, Gothita, since its introduction earlier this year. This Raid Spotlight will give trainers everything they need to know about this Generation Five Pokémon, including its counters and 100% IVs.

First of all, for the Shiny hunters, I'm sorry to say that neither Gothorita nor Gothita have been released in their Shiny forms. The reason that it's a good idea to raid Gothorita, though, is because of the rarity of Gothita… meaning that it may take a long time to get enough candy to evolve this Pokémon up to its ultimate form of Gothitelle, which retains Gothorita's pure Psychic-typing. Catching evolved Pokémon such as Gothorita will yield more Candy than catching a base form, so be sure to go into these raids with the intention of using Pinap Berries during the catch.

Defeating Gothorita doesn't call for a pre-set team of six maxed out Pokémon, which we suggest in our Raid Guides for Legendary Pokémon and Mega Raids. Its weaknesses are Dark-, Bug-, and Ghost-type Pokémon, so any of the best of those types will do. Generally, it's common to see trainers use a Darkrai, Chandelure, Weavile, Giratina, Gengar, or Absol. If you'd like to flex a Mega and take this raid down even faster, Mega Houndoom and Mega Beedrill will both hit with Super Effective damage. Just be sure going in that your counters have Attacks that match their typing that you want to utilize for this raid. For example, a Houndoom with double Dark-type moves will function better than if it has a Fire-type move.

When looking for a 100% IV Pokémon, Gothorita's top CP in raids is 916 in normal conditions and 1,146 in boosted conditions.