Grand Theft Auto Online Is Giving Away Alien Costumes

Want an excuse to dress up even more ridiculous than you already do in Grand Theft Auto Online? Rockstar Games is giving you one. The devs made an announcement on Twitter that for a limited time, you can get some ridiculous merch in the game totally free, saying "Green and Purple Martian Bodysuits are free in GTA Online all week long. Grab yours and join the fight – available from any clothing store by going to Outfits: Arena War > Bodysuits. Plus pick up a Pool Cue from Ammu-Nation for free until May 13." Meaning that if you feel like dressing up like an alien while running around bopping people on the head with a nightstick, you can. There's really nothing you have to do beyond going into the game to get them and toss them on like clothing, making it one of the few free random items that didn't require you to run a mission.

This is one of the many new things that Rockstar Games have been putting into Grand Theft Auto Online lately since all of us are still stuck at home with self-quarantine due to COVID-19. In fact, the game has seen a rise in gameplay ever since the outbreak started happening in the U.S. A lot of those players seeking out RP servers so they can get a little interaction going on without having to leave the house, even if it is the ever-redundant roleplay of people hanging out and talking with each other, waiting to be busted by the cops for some reason or another. Now those rooms have a brand new kind of RP they can take on as people can pretend there's an alien invasion happening. Which is a far cry better than spending an hour being ticketed by a cop for doing tricks on a bike.