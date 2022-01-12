Great League, Sinnoh Cup Live In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. The first round is now complete, with GO Battle League having cycles through runs of Great League, Ultra League, and Mast League. Now, with that first round rapped up, GO Battle League has now officially switched back over to Great League offerings including the standard Great League and the new Sinnoh Cup. Great League allows Pokémon who have not been powered up over 1500. Sinnoh Cup uses the Great League CP limit of 1500 and only permits species with a Pokédex number from #387 to #493. This run of GO Batttle League will run until January 24th.

Here is what we can expect from Pokémon GO Battle League in 2022:

January 24th – February 7th Ultra League Ultra League Premier Classic

February 7th – February 21st Master League Master League Premier Classic Love Cup Triple Stardust will be granted from rewards throughout this period. This does not include end of set rewards.

February 21st – February 28th Great League Ultra League Master League Johto Cup

Season 10 GO Battle Days Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Great League and the Sinnoh Cup will be active. Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time: The Ultra League and the UL Premier Classic will be active.



Stay tuned for dedicated pieces breaking down the meta of both the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup in Pokémon GO. You can use those lists to create the most effective teams in the game.

Also, stay tuned for more news as we prepare to end January 2022 with a relatively long event based on the Kanto Power Plant. Though details have not yet come out regarding this event, it is widely speculated that this event will see the release of Helioptile in Pokémon GO due to its Electric theme and the presence of the Electric-type Helioptile on the loading screen that debuted at the beginning of the year.