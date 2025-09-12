Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grief Like a Stray Dog, Rayonist

Grief Like a Stray Dog Confirmed For Late September Launch

The new short interactive play Grief Like a Stray Dog has been confirmed for release on PC and all three major consoles this month

Article Summary Grief Like a Stray Dog launches late September on PC and all major consoles from indie studio Rayonist

Follow Nadia, a thirteen-year-old postwoman, as she delivers hope and loss in a wartime Russian village

Inspired by real family stories and Russian folk art, blending visual novel and interactive play elements

Features unique 2D visuals, evocative soundtrack, and a touching 60-80 minute narrative experience

Indie game developer and publisher Rayonist has confirmed the launch date for their latest game, Grief Like a Stray Dog. This is an interesting take on what would normally be considered a visual novel, but instead you're getting more of an interactive play with an eye-catching art style. The game takes place in an isolated village during World War II, as men treadge off and don't return, while a young woman named Nadia becomes a part-time postwoman, filling in for her mother, delivering messages of hope and despair. You can read more about the game here and check out the trailer above, as the game will be released for PC via Steam and all three major consoles on September 26, 2025.

Grief Like a Stray Dog

Grief Like a Stray Dog is a short interactive play about a young postwoman in a tight-knit rural community. In the outside world, WW2 rages at its apex. Nadia is thirteen. She delivers papers, letters, and death notifications to families of those killed in action. Nadia's character is based on the author's grandmother. Inspired by tales of a childhood spent in a village near Rzhev, not far from one of the most brutal battlefields of the Eastern Front, most of the character arcs and plot points are based on war stories told by older relatives and locals; many letters are real.

The main visual inspirations for the game were kids' drawings, neo-expressionism, Russian lubok art, and Soviet book illustration. Grief Like a Stray Dog is a meditation on war, community and human fate — part documentary, part Russian folk tale.

A visual novel with elements of an adventure game.

A rich and touching story based on memories and Russian folk tales.

Author's 2D graphics.

Disturbing and unusual soundtrack.

Capacious and authentic dialogues.

Duration: 60-80 minutes.

A village populated by picturesque characters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!