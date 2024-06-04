Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged:

Halo Infinite: Operation Tenrai IV Has Launched Today

343 Industrues has released Halo Infinite: Operation Tenrai IV today, giving players a new month of content and the retuyrn of Juggernaut.

Match Composer added to Halo Infinite for personalized online matchmaking.

Jugg overhauled with new abilities like a Quantum Translocator.

Ninjanaut variant brings stealth play with finite active camo and Grappleshot.

343 Industries has released an all new event for Halo Infinite today as they have launched Operation Tenrai IV. Starting today and running all the way until July 2, this new event comes with a 20-tier Operation Pass, which contains a new themed armor set along with a new visor, emblem, and additional Spartan Points. You'll also see more customization with Match Composer, and the return of Juggernaut mode. We have more info below from the latest Halo Waypoint blog.

Halo Infinite: Operation Tenrai IV

Match Composer

Along with Tenrai IV comes the Match Composer feature for Halo Infinite. The Match Composer is intended to give players more control over what they would like to play when they hop into online matchmaking—something that players of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be familiar with. In Halo Infinite, the Match Composer will enable players to choose which game modes they would (or would not) like to participate in, making it easier for you to have a good time playing exactly what you want to play.

From the Multiplayer screen, players will be met with a list of playlists as usual, and upon selecting a specific playlist they will be able to choose which game modes they want to play based on what is available in the playlist by selecting or deselecting according to your preference. For example: If you want to jump into some Free For All, you will find that there are ten game modes available within that playlist. By default, all of them are selected, but the Match Composer will allow you to deselect any that you may not want to play. Of course, in the event that you make selections which may result in longer matchmaking queue wait times, a message will appear to inform you of this. Alongside the release of this update, the following playlists now utilize the Match Composer feature to help curate your multiplayer experience:

Quick Play (4v4) – All things 4v4 from Team Slayer to Husky Raid.

(4v4) – All things 4v4 from Team Slayer to Husky Raid. Team Doubles (2v2) – Assorted games for teams of two.

(2v2) – Assorted games for teams of two. Rumble Pit (FFA) – A mix of Slayer variants and other FFA modes.

(FFA) – A mix of Slayer variants and other FFA modes. Infection (FFA) – Infect the enemy team or survive until the time limit.

(FFA) – Infect the enemy team or survive until the time limit. Big Team Battle (12v12) – Curate between standard BTB, BTB Heavies, and a variety of other BTB modes.

(12v12) – Curate between standard BTB, BTB Heavies, and a variety of other BTB modes. Squad Battle (8v8) – Your traditional fix for large-scale warfare, featuring Team Slayer and objective gametypes.

Juggernaut Unleashed

Juggernaut has returned to Halo Infinite! This game mode finds its origins all the way back in Halo: Combat Evolved (originally as a variant of Oddball), but later came to prominence in Halo 2 where it became its own mode with additional variations. One player is selected by the game to be the Juggernaut, which is good news for those of you who like getting certain advantages (which have historically included overshields, active camo, increased speed and damage, and so on)… but also bad news because everybody else is trying to kill you—and whoever succeeds in doing so becomes the new Juggernaut.

In Halo Infinite, the Juggernaut will receive a substantial buff to their shields and damage resistance, as well as a speed boost, while being equipped with a Gravity Hammer and Quantum Translocator. Another notable variant of the Juggernaut mode since Halo 2 is Ninjanaut, where one player is equipped with active camouflage. In Halo Infinite's take on the mode, your active camo is finite but can be reset each time you get a kill, and you'll have the additional aid of unlimited Plasma Grenades and a Grappleshot. But beware, as your enemies are outfitted with Threat Seekers to find you, so you will need to become practiced in the art of a silent, stealthy kill.

