Harlow Set To Be Released On PC & Nintendo Switch In Mid-March

Rogue Games revealed their plans to release Harlow, as the game is set to be released on both PC and Nintendo Switch in mid-March. The game itself has a bit of an interesting history as it was created by the founder of Good Trouble, Arman Nobari. Nobari is a cancer survivor who, while healing and processing everything that happened to them after surgeries and hospitalization, learned to develop games as they were coming back. The game serves as a reflection of Nobari's personal experiences and desires to create something new while overcoming the odds. and a desire to create happiness despite hardship.

As for the content of the game, this one shows off some unique physics-based puzzles that have been merged into the stunning visuals, all capped off with a heart-warming story set to a Lo-Fi chill soundtrack co-produced by Obfusc. You can learn more about the game below with a couple of quotes from the announcement, as the game will release on March 15th, 2022.

"Harlow is the culmination of years of hardship, grief, and perseverance," said Nobari. "After having survived cancer and tragically losing one of my parents, Harlow was the project I used to give myself hope during some of the darkest points in my life. I want Harlow to continue to be a beacon of hope for other cancer survivors which is why I'm dedicating 0.5% of profit generated from Harlow to Cancer for College, an organization that provided me with a scholarship that allowed me to attend college." Additionally, 0.5% of profit generated by Harlow will go to Black Girls Code. "I believe that good fun can build real change. It's why we operate Good Trouble as a co-op, and why we will give 1% of revenue directly to socially impactful organizations." "We originally ran across Harlow while browsing through r/IndieGaming and after reading a bit more about the game and about Arman's story we knew we had to help make this game become a reality," said Rogue's chief strategy officer, Chris Archer. "Without all the encouraging comments boosting that thread to the top of the Subreddit, we would have never discovered the game, which is why we're giving away a free copy to every Redditor who commented on Arman's original post."